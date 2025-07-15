Vast potential for deepening cooperation between New Zealand, China: New Zealand MP on Luxon's China visit
(People's Daily App) 15:28, July 15, 2025
From June 17 to 20, New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon led a high-level business delegation on an official visit to China. Nancy Lu, a New Zealand member of parliament and part of the delegation, shared her insights in an exclusive interview with the People's Daily, in which she highlighted the vast potential for deepening collaboration, particularly in trade, innovation and people-to-people exchanges.
(Producedy by Zhan Huilan, Lin Rui, Xie Runjia and interns Feng Ziyi, Ma Chenli, Xiong Yitong, Dong Yitong and Yang Zizi)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
