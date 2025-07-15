Vast potential for deepening cooperation between New Zealand, China: New Zealand MP on Luxon's China visit

(People's Daily App) 15:28, July 15, 2025

From June 17 to 20, New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon led a high-level business delegation on an official visit to China. Nancy Lu, a New Zealand member of parliament and part of the delegation, shared her insights in an exclusive interview with the People's Daily, in which she highlighted the vast potential for deepening collaboration, particularly in trade, innovation and people-to-people exchanges.

