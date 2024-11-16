Home>>
Xi urges China, New Zealand to regard each other as opportunity, partner
(Xinhua) 08:19, November 16, 2024
LIMA, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday urged China and New Zealand to regard each other as an opportunity and partner, rather than a challenge or threat.
In his meeting with New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Xi said China and New Zealand are both important members of the Asia-Pacific region with strong economic complementarities and mutual benefit.
The two sides do not have historical grievances or fundamental conflicts of interest, Xi said, adding that differences between the two sides should be managed in a calm and practical manner, rather than allowing them to define the relationship.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- My strong connection with China
- Premier Li urges educational communities of China, New Zealand to cooperate more closely
- Premier Li urges educational communities of China, New Zealand to cooperate more closely
- Chinese premier calls for upgrading China-New Zealand comprehensive strategic partnership
- New Zealand glaciers continuously shrinking: snowline survey
- China, NZ eye more high-level exchanges
- Scientist voices concerns as New Zealand continues to import seafood from Japan
- New Zealand celebrates Chinese Language Week
- New Zealand's population growth rebounds after pandemic
- New Zealand, Australia PMs meet to celebrate close ties
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.