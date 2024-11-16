Xi urges China, New Zealand to regard each other as opportunity, partner

Xinhua) 08:19, November 16, 2024

LIMA, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday urged China and New Zealand to regard each other as an opportunity and partner, rather than a challenge or threat.

In his meeting with New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Xi said China and New Zealand are both important members of the Asia-Pacific region with strong economic complementarities and mutual benefit.

The two sides do not have historical grievances or fundamental conflicts of interest, Xi said, adding that differences between the two sides should be managed in a calm and practical manner, rather than allowing them to define the relationship.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liang Jun)