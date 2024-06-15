Premier Li urges educational communities of China, New Zealand to cooperate more closely

Chinese Premier Li Qiang attends the closing ceremony of the China-New Zealand Education Development Forum with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in Auckland, New Zealand, June 14, 2024. Li addressed the closing ceremony of the forum on Friday. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

WELLINGTON, June 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang Friday called on the educational communities of China and New Zealand to cooperate more closely when addressing the closing ceremony of the China-New Zealand Education Development Forum.

The new round of scientific and technological revolution is profoundly changing the way of human production and life, and education is facing higher requirements in terms of reform and innovation, thus the educational communities of China and New Zealand should cooperate more closely, Li said.

