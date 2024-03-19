China, NZ eye more high-level exchanges

08:12, March 19, 2024 By Zhang Yunbi ( China Daily

During Foreign Minister Wang Yi's latest visit to New Zealand, both sides reached fresh consensus over advancing high-level exchanges and collaboration in trade.

In the New Zealand capital on Monday local time, Wang met with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and also held talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters.

"The two sides agreed to further roll out high-level exchanges and hold intergovernmental dialogues in areas such as foreign policy, trade, consular affairs, South Pacific, climate change and human rights," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The two countries also decided to take further measures to facilitate people-to-people exchanges.

Observers noted that the two countries have expressed mutual respect ever since the founding of diplomatic relations, and their relationship has always been at the forefront of China's bilateral ties with developed countries.

This year marks two 10-year anniversaries — President Xi Jinping's visit to New Zealand in 2014 and the two nations establishing a comprehensive strategic partnership the same year.

In New Zealand, Wang said China regards New Zealand as a sensible and mature partner. "The China-New Zealand relationship is of a strategic and long-term nature", and the country is ready to work with New Zealand to build an upgraded version of their comprehensive strategic partnership, he added.

China welcomes New Zealand's further participation in Belt and Road cooperation and looks forward to exploring new areas of growth in cooperation, including science and technology, the green economy and innovation, Wang said.

The New Zealand prime minister said his country will take the 10th anniversary of their comprehensive strategic partnership as an opportunity for closer high-level exchanges.

Officials noted that on the international stage, both China and New Zealand advocate multilateralism and support the United Nations playing a central role in international affairs.

Wang said China is willing to work with New Zealand to strengthen unity and cooperation; reject Cold-War era thinking, unilateralism and protectionism; and secure the right direction for humanity's progress.

Peters, the New Zealand foreign minister, said his nation firmly adheres to the one-China principle and is willing to deepen communication and coordination in regional and international affairs.

New Zealand looks to push the relations for greater development in the next 10 and even 50 years, and it also welcomes Chinese students and entrepreneurs to come to stay and thrive, he added.

Chen Hong, a professor and director of the Australian Studies Centre of East China Normal University in Shanghai, said the relations "have not only benefited the two peoples a lot, but also helped shore up peace and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region".

The two sides agreed to maintain earnest communication on China's proposed accession to the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. Wang is scheduled to visit Australia on the second and last leg of his Oceania trip.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)