Chinese citizen injured in Auckland shooting: consulate
(Xinhua) 09:52, July 22, 2023
WELLINGTON, July 21 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese citizen was injured in Thursday's deadly shooting in New Zealand's Auckland, a spokesman for the Chinese Consulate General in Auckland said on Friday.
The conditions of the Chinese are stable, the spokesman told Xinhua.
The Auckland police Friday afternoon informed the consulate on the injured person, following which, consulate officials went to the hospital to learn about the conditions, said the spokesman.
Thursday's shooting left three people, including the gunman, dead and six others injured, including a police officer. Local police previously said on Thursday that no report of Chinese casualty had been reached.
