Canterbury Agricultural Show held in Christchurch, New Zealand
A child runs into a sheepfold during the Canterbury Agricultural Show in Christchurch, New Zealand, Nov. 9, 2022. One of the oldest expos in New Zealand, the Canterbury Agricultural Show, threw its gates open to the public on Wednesday in the New Zealand's Christchurch. (Photo by Walter/Xinhua)
Visitors watch wool displayed during the Canterbury Agricultural Show in Christchurch, New Zealand, Nov. 9, 2022. One of the oldest expos in New Zealand, the Canterbury Agricultural Show, threw its gates open to the public on Wednesday in the New Zealand's Christchurch. (Photo by Walter/Xinhua)
People take part in a wood-cutting competition during the Canterbury Agricultural Show in Christchurch, New Zealand, Nov. 9, 2022. One of the oldest expos in New Zealand, the Canterbury Agricultural Show, threw its gates open to the public on Wednesday in the New Zealand's Christchurch. (Photo by Walter/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Woman arrested after New Zealand PM's Auckland office smashed
- New Zealand PM's Auckland office smashed
- New Zealand strengthens terrorism laws to make country safer
- New Zealand logs 14,311 new COVID-19 community cases over past week
- Rents in New Zealand remain at all-time high in August
- In pics: gannets at Cape Kidnappers, New Zealand
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.