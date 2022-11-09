Canterbury Agricultural Show held in Christchurch, New Zealand

Xinhua) 16:49, November 09, 2022

A child runs into a sheepfold during the Canterbury Agricultural Show in Christchurch, New Zealand, Nov. 9, 2022. One of the oldest expos in New Zealand, the Canterbury Agricultural Show, threw its gates open to the public on Wednesday in the New Zealand's Christchurch. (Photo by Walter/Xinhua)

Visitors watch wool displayed during the Canterbury Agricultural Show in Christchurch, New Zealand, Nov. 9, 2022. One of the oldest expos in New Zealand, the Canterbury Agricultural Show, threw its gates open to the public on Wednesday in the New Zealand's Christchurch. (Photo by Walter/Xinhua)

People take part in a wood-cutting competition during the Canterbury Agricultural Show in Christchurch, New Zealand, Nov. 9, 2022. One of the oldest expos in New Zealand, the Canterbury Agricultural Show, threw its gates open to the public on Wednesday in the New Zealand's Christchurch. (Photo by Walter/Xinhua)

