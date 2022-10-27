Woman arrested after New Zealand PM's Auckland office smashed

Xinhua) 15:08, October 27, 2022

WELLINGTON, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- A 57-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday, being suspected of attacking the electoral office of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Auckland.

According to the emergency services including firefighters called to the scene, Ardern's office was targeted and attacked by a sword which was seen on the ground outside.

The woman was spotted smashing the office's front doors using the sword and throwing stuff into the building, which led to smoke, a neighbor was quoted as saying.

The attack was still being investigated. So far, no injuries have been reported, according to the emergency services.

Ardern was in Antarctica at the moment for a four-day visit celebrating the 65th anniversary of New Zealand's Scott Base, the country's only Antarctic research station, and will return on Friday.

Media reports said earlier that the suspect was a man.

