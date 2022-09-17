Reception held in New Zealand to mark 50th anniversary of China-New Zealand diplomatic ties

Xinhua) 15:23, September 17, 2022

WELLINGTON, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- A reception celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and New Zealand has been held in New Zealand's Bay of Plenty.

Around 100 participants from the government, business bodies, the Chinese community and the visiting Chinese women's rugby sevens team attended the event held on Friday evening.

Wang Xiaolong, Chinese ambassador to New Zealand said that the sound development of the relationship of the two countries has brought significant and tangible benefits to both countries over the past five decades, and China has become by far the largest trading partner of New Zealand.

"Bay of Plenty has always been at the forefront in China-New Zealand practical cooperation," the ambassador said, adding that the region is also home to Tauranga Port, the largest port in New Zealand and a major gateway for trade with China.

Wang believed that the region will continue to play a unique role in further growing the overall relationship of the two countries.

The event was hosted by the Bay of Plenty Rugby Union and China Rugby Football Association.

The Chinese women's rugby national team will train in Bay of the Plenty for a month and have a friendly match with the New Zealand national team.

"Tonight is a celebration of the long-term relationship of our two countries, beyond the shared passion for rugby. These have been characterized by mutual respect and understanding," said Bruce Cameron, Chairman of Zespri International Limited, the world's largest kiwifruit company based in Bay of Plenty.

Thirty years after Zespri first started landing fruit in China, Zespri has a team of around 100 people based in China, and a number of trusted commercial partnerships and highly research development programs run, according to Cameron.

He believed the recently upgraded free trade agreement between New Zealand and China will bring tangible benefits to both countries and people through closer economic cooperation.

