New Zealand PM says it's wrong to force Pacific island countries to take sides

SYDNEY, July 7 (Xinhua) -- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it would be wrong to characterize China's engagement with Pacific islands as new or to force the island countries to pick sides.

She made the remarks on Thursday while delivering a speech at the Sydney-based think tank, the Lowy Institute, during her visit to Australia to attend the Australia New Zealand Leaders' Meeting (ANZLM).

She highlighted engagement with Pacific island countries as an important principle for New Zealand's foreign policy, but noted that this doesn't mean other countries may not engage with this region.

"That is not to say there will not be others who have an interest in the Pacific, there are," she said, noting that France, Japan, Britain, the United States and China have all played a role in the Pacific for many years.

"It would be wrong to characterize this engagement, including that of China, as new. It would also be wrong to position the Pacific (island countries) in such a way that they have to pick sides. These are democratic nations with their own sovereign right to determine their foreign policy," she said.

As foreign ministers of the Pacific Islands Forum are due to meet in Fiji on Friday, Ardern highlighted the role of regional mechanisms such as the forum in solving regional issues, and called for more regional cooperation instead of competition.

"Rather than the increased strategic competition in the region, we need instead to look for areas to build and cooperate recognizing the sovereignty and independence of those for whom the region is home," she said.

The prime minister also stressed the use of diplomacy as the "strongest tool" in an increasingly contested environment and to strengthen trade and economic cooperation to bolster the region's resilience.

"At its heart, trade creates connections, mutual obligations, shared interests and joint benefits. And all those things reduce conflict, and ultimately contribute to peace and stability, and prosperity," she said.

She also called for more concerted efforts to tackle climate change, saying it should be a priority of foreign policy.

Ardern is leading New Zealand's ministerial delegation to attend the Australia New Zealand Leadership Forum (ANZLF) in Sydney. She is scheduled to meet Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for their first Australia New Zealand Leaders' Meeting on Friday in Sydney.

