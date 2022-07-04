Home>>
New Zealand reports 6,498 community cases of COVID-19
(Xinhua) 13:12, July 04, 2022
WELLINGTON, July 4 (Xinhua) -- New Zealand has recorded 6,498 new community cases of COVID-19 and eight more deaths, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Monday.
In addition, 76 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the border.
Currently, 487 patients are being treated in hospitals due to COVID-19, including 11 in intensive care units or high dependency units.
New Zealand has reported 1,357,184 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020.
