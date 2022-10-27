New Zealand PM's Auckland office smashed
WELLINGTON, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- The electoral office of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was found to be smashed early Thursday morning in Auckland.
According to the emergency services including firefighters called to the scene, Ardern's office was targeted and attacked by a sword which was seen on the ground outside.
A man was spotted smashing the office's front doors using the sword and throwing stuff into the building, which led to smoke, said a neighbor.
The attack was still being investigated. So far, no injuries have been reported, according to the emergency services.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was in Antarctica at the moment for a four-day visit celebrating the 65th anniversary of New Zealand's Scott Base, the country's only Antarctic research station.
