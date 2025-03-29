World Rugby Sevens Series 2025: China vs. New Zealand
Chen Ziying (C) of China breaks through during the women's Pool A match between China and New Zealand at World Rugby Sevens Series 2025 in south China's Hong Kong, March 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Gu Yaoyao (L) of China breaks through during the women's Pool A match between China and New Zealand at World Rugby Sevens Series 2025 in south China's Hong Kong, March 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Zhou Yan (down R) of China competes during the women's Pool A match between China and New Zealand at World Rugby Sevens Series 2025 in south China's Hong Kong, March 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Chen Ziying (R) of China vies with Risi Pouri-Lane of New Zealand during the women's Pool A match between China and New Zealand at World Rugby Sevens Series 2025 in south China's Hong Kong, March 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Team China reacts after the women's Pool A match between China and New Zealand at World Rugby Sevens Series 2025 in south China's Hong Kong, March 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Photos
