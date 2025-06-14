New Zealand's PM to visit China

Xinhua) 13:48, June 14, 2025

BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher Luxon will pay an official visit to China from June 17 to 20 at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Friday.

This visit marks Luxon's first visit to China since taking office and takes place at a time when the China-New Zealand comprehensive strategic partnership enters its second decade, spokesperson Lin Jian said at a daily news briefing.

During his visit, Chinese leaders will meet or hold talks with him separately to have in-depth exchanges of views on China-New Zealand relations as well as international and regional issues of common concern, Lin added.

Lin noted that since the two countries established diplomatic relations more than 50 years ago, their relations have achieved considerable development. Leaders of both countries have agreed to enhance dialogue and cooperation to drive the sustained and in-depth development of bilateral relations.

"Facing the current complicated and changing international situation, China is willing to work with New Zealand to strengthen strategic communication, enhance political mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation, consolidate traditional friendship and jointly meet challenges," the spokesperson said.

China is ready to work with New Zealand to promote the building of the China-New Zealand comprehensive strategic partnership featuring mutual respect, mutual accommodation, cooperation and common development, so as to better benefit the two peoples, Lin said.

