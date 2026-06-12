Drone swarm flight planners chart safe routes in SW China's Chongqing

(People's Daily Online) 10:54, June 12, 2026

Drone swarm flight planner Song Yuanmao (L) guides a trainee through flight route planning in Bishan district, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Photo/Yin Xiuxiu)

Standing in a drone pilot training classroom in Bishan district of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Song Yuanmao points to a newly generated three-dimensional flight route displayed on a screen and challenges trainees with a series of questions about nearby buildings, power lines and flight altitude.

The exercise reflects Song's daily work as a drone swarm flight planner, a new profession emerging alongside China's rapidly developing low-altitude economy. Rather than operating drones himself, Song is responsible for designing the routes they follow, determining factors such as waypoints, altitude, speed and emergency response plans, and training drone pilots.

According to the Civil Aviation Administration of China, the number of registered drones had exceeded 3.28 million by the end of 2025, while more than 410,000 valid drone operator licenses had been issued nationwide.

As more drones enter the skies, ensuring safe operations has become increasingly important. Drone swarm flight planners like Song play a key role in that process.

Before entering the industry, Song worked as a land surveyor. In 2024, he was introduced to drone-based remote sensing and aerial surveying. He was impressed by the technology's efficiency — tasks that once required three days of manual labor could now be completed in about half an hour.

Recognizing its potential in fields ranging from logistics to security and inspections, Song began studying drone technology on his own. In May 2025, he officially transitioned into the profession.

According to Song, flight planning involves three main steps: on-site inspection, test-flight verification and on-site command during operations.

Before a mission, he surveys the area to identify terrain conditions, building heights, crowd density, electromagnetic interference sources and power lines. After creating a three-dimensional route in specialized software, he conducts test flights and adjusts flight parameters to eliminate risks. During actual operations, he monitors flights from a ground station and remains ready to respond to emergencies.

The value of the job became evident during a recent night market music festival in Bishan district. Responsible for route planning and aerial security support, Song spent days optimizing flight paths for the event.

During the festival, drones equipped with thermal imaging cameras helped police locate a missing child within minutes after a report was received.

"Technology is not just about data and parameters. It can genuinely help people," Song said.

In 2025, Chongqing was home to 106 low-altitude manufacturing enterprises, with the sector's output value reaching 10.2 billion yuan ($1.51 billion), up 20.4 percent year on year.

Last year, Chongqing trained over 10,000 drone pilots, more than double the number recorded a year earlier.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)