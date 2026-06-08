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8 reported dead in S. Philippine strong earthquake
(Xinhua) 13:49, June 08, 2026
MANILA, June 8 (Xinhua) -- Eight people were reported dead after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck southern Philippines on Monday, according to the country's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.
The office said validation of the fatalities is underway. Local media also reported that over 200 people were injured.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the tectonic earthquake occurred at 7:37 a.m. local time at a depth of 33 km, with the epicenter 32 km southwest of the coast of Maasim town in Sarangani Province on Mindanao Island.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chaolan)
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