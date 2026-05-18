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5.2-magnitude quake hits Papua New Guinea Region -- GFZ
(Xinhua) 08:42, May 18, 2026
BEIJING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted Papua New Guinea Region at 2258 GMT on Sunday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10 km, was initially determined to be at 6.54 degrees south latitude and 147.52 degrees east longitude.
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)
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