5.2-magnitude quake hits Papua New Guinea Region -- GFZ

Xinhua) 08:42, May 18, 2026

BEIJING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted Papua New Guinea Region at 2258 GMT on Sunday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10 km, was initially determined to be at 6.54 degrees south latitude and 147.52 degrees east longitude.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)