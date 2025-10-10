No casualties reported after 5.4-magnitude quake in China's Sichuan

Xinhua) 09:05, October 10, 2025

CHENGDU, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- No casualties or significant damage to homes have been reported after a 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck the county of Xinlong in the Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC), the earthquake struck at 1:17 p.m. on Thursday at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Local authorities have said that critical infrastructure, including power, transportation and communication infrastructure, remain normal in areas near the epicenter.

The provincial emergency management and earthquake administrations have dispatched teams to conduct on-site investigations.

