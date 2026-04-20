7.4-magnitude quake hits sea off east coast of Honshu, Japan: CENC

Xinhua) 16:55, April 20, 2026

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- A 7.4-magnitude earthquake jolted sea off east coast of Honshu, Japan, at 3:52 p.m. Monday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The quake struck at a depth of 10 km and its epicenter was monitored at 39.85 degrees north latitude and 143.10 degrees east longitude, said a report issued by the CENC.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)