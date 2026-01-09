China to step up earthquake preparedness efforts in 2026

Xinhua) 15:23, January 09, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- China will intensify efforts in 2026 to improve earthquake disaster prevention and mitigation, emergency response and early-warning capabilities, as part of broader efforts to shift earthquake governance toward pre-disaster risk reduction.

In 2026, the country will release a national plan on earthquake disaster prevention and mitigation for the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), while completing the formulation of specialized plans on seismic science and technology, international cooperation, and public preparedness and risk reduction.

In addition, efforts will be made to enhance earthquake emergency response plans at all levels of the country's earthquake authorities.

Priorities will be given to improving earthquake resistance in urban and rural areas, and strengthening the seismic resilience of major infrastructure and engineering projects.

According to the China Earthquake Administration, by the end of 2025, the country's earthquake early-warning system had more than 240 million users. In 2025, it issued around 300 alerts, and served over 18 million people.

