5.1-magnitude quake hits Hokkaido, Japan -- GFZ

Xinhua) 10:21, May 02, 2026

BEIJING, May 2 (Xinhua) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted Hokkaido, Japan at 1719 GMT on Friday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10 km, was initially determined to be at 43.02 degrees north latitude and 145.57 degrees east longitude.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Sheng Chuyi)