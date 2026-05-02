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5.1-magnitude quake hits Hokkaido, Japan -- GFZ
(Xinhua) 10:21, May 02, 2026
BEIJING, May 2 (Xinhua) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted Hokkaido, Japan at 1719 GMT on Friday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10 km, was initially determined to be at 43.02 degrees north latitude and 145.57 degrees east longitude.
(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Sheng Chuyi)
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