Chinese international students' artwork featured at Vivid Sydney 2026

Vivid Sydney 2026 opened on May 22, bringing 23 nights of light, music, ideas and food to the city. Hundreds of events and installations are being staged across Sydney, transforming the harbor into a large-scale cultural space.

As one of the largest cultural festivals in the Southern Hemisphere, this year's edition removes a single central theme, instead inviting artists from around the world to present works in a more open and diverse format. For the first time, daytime programming has also been introduced, extending the festival beyond its traditional night-time light displays.

A light installation titled "Dear You," designed by a Chinese student team, is showcased at Vivid Sydney 2026. (People's Daily Online/ Liu Hanlin)

At Circular Quay, a light installation titled "Dear You," created by a Chinese international student team from the University of Sydney, has attracted significant attention.

The work features a floating bottle containing a glowing letter that reads: "Welcome to Sydney, where your story begins."

The installation explores themes of arrival, departure, memory and belonging, encouraging visitors to reflect on their connection with the city. Set at Circular Quay, a major harbor precinct defined by constant movement and exchange, the work engages with the site as a place shaped by the flow of people and stories.

The design team said the concept aims to evoke emotional resonance rather than provide fixed interpretations.

"When people see the luminous letter in the bottle, I hope it brings them into a space between memory and imagination," one member of the team said, adding that it may remind visitors of their first days in Sydney and the people they arrived with.

Vivid Sydney 2026 will run until June 14, with installations and performances continuing across multiple locations in Sydney.

A scene from Vivid Sydney 2026. (People's Daily Online/ Liu Hanlin)

Sydney Opera House illuminated during a light show. (People's Daily Online/ Liu Hanlin)

People watch a light show attentively. (People's Daily Online/ Liu Hanlin)

A scene from Vivid Sydney 2026. (People's Daily Online/ Liu Hanlin)

A scene from Vivid Sydney 2026. (People's Daily Online/ Liu Hanlin)

A scene from Vivid Sydney 2026. (People's Daily Online/ Liu Hanlin)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)