Man arrested, charged after immigration detention center contractors attacked in Sydney
SYDNEY, May 17 (Xinhua) -- A man who allegedly attacked two immigration detention center contractors while being transported to Sydney Airport to be deported has been arrested and charged, police said on Saturday.
Police in the state of New South Wales (NSW) said that the 28-year-old Tongan national was being transported from an immigration detention center in western Sydney to the airport in the early hours of Thursday morning when he allegedly attacked two immigration detention center contractors and escaped.
Local media reported that the man was being taken to the airport to be deported.
A 54-year-old man was stabbed in the cheek and neck, and a 36-year-old man was assaulted. Both were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A major search was launched for the 28-year-old and NSW Police said on Saturday he was arrested in the suburb of St Andrews, 40 km southwest of central Sydney, about 9:40 p.m. on Friday.
He was taken to a nearby police station and charged, NSW police said.
Photos
Related Stories
- Uncle David's Sydney Airport travel guide
- Chinese student injured in Sydney mall attack not in life-threatening condition: embassy
- Church stabbing in Sydney "terrorist" attack: police
- 'Alphonse Mucha: Spirit of Art Nouveau' exhibition on display in Sydney
- Chinese woman promotes guzheng culture in Sydney
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.