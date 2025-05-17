Man arrested, charged after immigration detention center contractors attacked in Sydney

Xinhua) 13:34, May 17, 2025

SYDNEY, May 17 (Xinhua) -- A man who allegedly attacked two immigration detention center contractors while being transported to Sydney Airport to be deported has been arrested and charged, police said on Saturday.

Police in the state of New South Wales (NSW) said that the 28-year-old Tongan national was being transported from an immigration detention center in western Sydney to the airport in the early hours of Thursday morning when he allegedly attacked two immigration detention center contractors and escaped.

Local media reported that the man was being taken to the airport to be deported.

A 54-year-old man was stabbed in the cheek and neck, and a 36-year-old man was assaulted. Both were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A major search was launched for the 28-year-old and NSW Police said on Saturday he was arrested in the suburb of St Andrews, 40 km southwest of central Sydney, about 9:40 p.m. on Friday.

He was taken to a nearby police station and charged, NSW police said.

