Ministry Minutes | China warns Japan against opening Pandora's box of militarism

(People's Daily App) 16:43, June 03, 2026

China on Tuesday, June 2, warned Japan that once the Pandora's box of militarism is opened, no one will be left unharmed, and it will ultimately backfire on those responsible.

(Produced by intern Liu Xinru)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)