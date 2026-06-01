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China expresses grave concern over Japan's move to deepen cooperation with NATO
(Xinhua) 16:19, June 01, 2026
BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- China expresses grave concern over Japan's move to deepen cooperation with NATO, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Monday.
Lin made the remarks when asked to comment on Japan's announcement that it would dispatch four Self-Defense Forces personnel to the NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine headquarters in Germany for the first time.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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