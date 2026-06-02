China says Japanese militarism employing habitual tactics for military expansion

(Xinhua) 16:44, June 02, 2026

BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- Hyping up external threats for military expansion and war preparations are tactics habitually used by Japanese militarism, said a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a daily press briefing, in response to the recent statements by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth regarding the Japanese government's revision of the "three principles on transfer of defense equipment and technology."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)