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China urges high alert over Japanese neo-militarism
(Xinhua) 09:38, June 02, 2026
BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- The international community should stay on high alert to prevent and suppress the rise of Japanese neo-militarism, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Monday.
Spokesperson Lin Jian made the statement at a daily press briefing, after Japanese minister of defense recently rejected Japan being labelled a "neo-militarist" country at the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue 2026 in Singapore.
Lin said relevant remarks from the Japanese official were totally groundless, given historical facts, legal grounds and figures on the matter, adding that such a stance makes it impossible for Japan to earn the trust of its Asian neighbors and the international community.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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