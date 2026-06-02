China urges high alert over Japanese neo-militarism

Xinhua) 09:38, June 02, 2026

BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- The international community should stay on high alert to prevent and suppress the rise of Japanese neo-militarism, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Monday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the statement at a daily press briefing, after Japanese minister of defense recently rejected Japan being labelled a "neo-militarist" country at the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue 2026 in Singapore.

Lin said relevant remarks from the Japanese official were totally groundless, given historical facts, legal grounds and figures on the matter, adding that such a stance makes it impossible for Japan to earn the trust of its Asian neighbors and the international community.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)