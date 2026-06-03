Typhoon Jangmi makes landfall in Japan, triggering flood alerts

(Xinhua) 14:28, June 03, 2026

TOKYO, June 3 (Xinhua) -- Typhoon Jangmi made landfall in the southern part of Wakayama Prefecture in western Japan on Wednesday morning, prompting the weather agency to temporarily issue a Level 5 special flood warning.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued at 5:35 a.m. local time the Level 5 Emergency Warning for flooding of the Koza River running through Wakayama Prefecture, the highest level of alert on the agency's scale of one to five. The warning was later downgraded to Level 2, but officials urged residents to remain alert for rising river levels and flooding.

The JMA said torrential and extremely heavy rain was expected along the Pacific side of western and eastern Japan and warned the public about the risk of rain-related disasters.

In the 24 hours through 6 a.m. local time Thursday, up to 200 millimeters of rain was forecast in the Kanto-Koshin and Tokai regions, and up to 120 millimeters in Tohoku, it added.

As of 9 a.m. local time, flood warnings were in place for several rivers in Tokyo.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)