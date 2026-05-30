Chinese medical team, construction firms donate supplies to two orphanages in Juba
JUBA, May 29 (Xinhua) -- The 13th batch of the Chinese medical team and two Chinese construction firms on Friday donated food, clothing, and school supplies to children at the Juba Orphanage and the Confident Children out of Conflict orphanage.
Representatives from China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited, which is currently undertaking Phase II of the Juba Teaching Hospital renovation and expansion project, and China Urban Construction Design and Research Institute Co., Ltd., also attended the ceremony.
Angelo Kenyi Samuel, director of the Juba Orphanage, commended the long-standing cooperation with successive Chinese medical teams, noting that their ongoing support has greatly benefited the children's health and education.
"All of them are attending school in Juba. Some are in primary school, while others are in secondary schools and universities," Samuel said.
Over the past several years, Chinese medical teams have regularly visited and treated children at both orphanages, while also referring critical cases to their base at Juba Teaching Hospital.
Zhang Erqing, leader of the 13th batch of the Chinese medical team, said the team has created medical profiles for each child at both orphanages to ensure consistent follow-up treatment.
"The Chinese medical team highly values the wellbeing of all children and adolescents at the orphanage centers. We treat and heal people with humanity, and after completing our duties at the hospital, we still make time to visit vulnerable children," Zhang added.
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