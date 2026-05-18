Chinese medical team provides free consultations, donates medicines to northern Togo health center

Xinhua) 13:27, May 18, 2026

LOME, May 16 (Xinhua) -- The 28th Chinese medical team based in Kara, northern Togo, on Saturday organized a free clinic and donated medicines to the Saint Martin Health Center in Ketao, located some 433km north of the Togolese capital Lome.

The Chinese medical team, comprising specialists in traumatology, anesthesiology, general medicine, surgery, gynecology, stomatology, and acupuncture, provided medical checks to more than 120 people, including senior citizens.

Organized under the framework of the "100 Teams, 1,000 Villages" initiative, the free consultations focused on ophthalmic examinations, oral and dental health assessments, cardiac evaluations, as well as trauma-orthopedic development checks.

Xi Gang, head of the Chinese medical mission, said his team came well-prepared with a large quantity of medicines to meet the needs of the patients who require them most under the initiative.

"We will make every effort to provide the best services to vulnerable people, especially in rural and remote areas," Xi added.

Marie-Bernard Kolah, head of the Saint Martin Health Center, noted a high turnout of patients who welcomed the timely arrival of the Chinese medical mission.

"We had announced that Chinese doctors would come, and so many people traveled from the surrounding hamlets of Ketao," she said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)