Chinese medical team provides free outreach services in Mozambique

Xinhua) 10:11, May 11, 2026

MAPUTO, May 9 (Xinhua) -- The 26th Chinese medical team dispatched to Mozambique has completed a five-day outreach service mission in the southern Gaza Province, including medical consultations and health education for local residents.

The mission ran from Monday to Friday in Gaza's Bilene-Macia district, with over 260 cases treated, drugs in 11 categories distributed free of charge, and health consultations and guidance provided for some 260 people.

The free service mission, supported by portable medical devices such as blood pressure monitors, blood glucose meters and pulse oximeters, was in part focused on the on-site diagnosis and treatment of common and chronic diseases, including hypertension, diabetes, osteoarticular disorders, and gynecological diseases.

Targeting malaria, cholera and other infectious diseases prevalent in the region, the team educated locals in hygiene and disease prevention protocols, and distributed related pamphlets.

Also, the Chinese medical team provided emergency response training for local healthcare workers through lectures and hands-on demonstrations, such as cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) techniques.

Antonio Daniel, a local doctor attending the training courses, said the guidance was very practical.

"We learned many new skills and techniques that we can share with our colleagues and use to better serve local communities in the future," he said.

Chen Jialei, head of the 26th Chinese medical team to Mozambique, said the activities delivered quality healthcare services to underserved populations in Mozambique, and helped raise public awareness of infectious disease prevention.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)