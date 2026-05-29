Chinese medical team provides free clinic services in Sierra Leone

Xinhua) 13:53, May 29, 2026

FREETOWN, May 28 (Xinhua) -- The 27th batch of the Chinese medical team to Sierra Leone on Thursday conducted a free medical clinic in Freetown, the country's capital, to help improve healthcare access and raise disease prevention awareness among local residents.

The Chinese doctors, specializing in pediatrics, traditional Chinese medicine and other fields, provided consultations and medical services to community members.

To address the healthcare needs of women and children, Zhou Cheng, a member of the medical team, conducted gynecological ultrasound examinations for nearly 20 local women, including more than 10 pregnant women, providing timely diagnostic support for maternal healthcare.

In addition to clinical services, the team also organized public health lectures aimed at improving disease prevention awareness at the community level.

Hawanatu Blessing Turay, senior health officer at the Goderich Surgical and Paediatric Center, praised the initiative and described the outreach as highly beneficial to the local community.

"The combination of professional treatment services and preventive health education has greatly improved the community's healthcare experience," Turay said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)