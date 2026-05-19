Chinese medical team provides medical outreach on chronic diseases in Sierra Leone

Xinhua) 13:03, May 19, 2026

FREETOWN, May 18 (Xinhua) -- The 27th Chinese medical team in Sierra Leone has conducted a multidisciplinary free clinic and chronic disease screening in the Waterloo Community of the country's Western Area Rural District to mark World Hypertension Day.

The event, held on Sunday at the Waterloo Community Health Center, featured medical consultations and treatments for more than 250 patients. Chinese experts also provided free medicines and bilingual educational brochures to residents.

According to the team, screenings found that the prevalence of hypertension among local patients in the community reached 50 to 60 percent, with several patients recording extremely high-risk blood pressure levels requiring urgent medical attention.

The team said emergency treatment and individualized follow-up plans were provided on-site to help affected patients better control their blood pressure and adopt healthier diets.

Kiskama Swaray, principal public health superintendent of the Western Area Rural District, expressed sincere gratitude to the Chinese team for providing professional care to residents lacking medical resources, hoping for further cooperation in primary chronic disease management.

Sheng Jie, a Chinese cardiovascular specialist, said the team would continue advancing chronic disease education, early screening, and academic exchanges to help improve local healthcare.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)