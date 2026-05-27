China's biodiversity | Bubble Bamboo encounters Siberian tigers
(People's Daily App) 15:08, May 27, 2026
Join Bubble Bamboo, an adorable fluffy giant panda, on his heartwarming journey to reunite with wild childhood friends. In this episode, Bubble Bamboo ventures into the snowy woodlands of Northeast China to come face to face with the mighty "king of the forest" in a heartwarming encounter. Native to Northeast China, Siberian tigers were once critically endangered in the wild. Thanks to years of conservation efforts, their population is now steadily recovering.
(Produced by Cheng Weidan, Zhu Yurou, Zou Yun and Liang Xiaojian)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
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