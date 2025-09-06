We Are China

Chimpanzee named Szymon celebrates his 40th birthday in Warsaw

Xinhua) 11:10, September 06, 2025

A male chimpanzee named Szymon celebrates his 40th birthday at Warsaw Zoo in Warsaw, Poland, Sept. 5, 2025. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

