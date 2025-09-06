Home>>
Chimpanzee named Szymon celebrates his 40th birthday in Warsaw
(Xinhua) 11:10, September 06, 2025
A male chimpanzee named Szymon celebrates his 40th birthday at Warsaw Zoo in Warsaw, Poland, Sept. 5, 2025. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)
