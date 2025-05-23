Twelve crested ibises released into wild

Ecns.cn) 14:18, May 23, 2025

A crested ibis, an endangered bird species once believed to be extinct in China, is released into the wild at Muchuan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 22, 2025. (China News Service/An Yuan)

Twelve crested ibises were released into the wild on Thursday.

A crested ibis, an endangered bird species once believed to be extinct in China, is released into the wild at Muchuan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 22, 2025. (China News Service/An Yuan)

A crested ibis, an endangered bird species once believed to be extinct in China, is released into the wild at Muchuan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 22, 2025. (China News Service/An Yuan)

A crested ibis, an endangered bird species once believed to be extinct in China, is released into the wild at Muchuan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 22, 2025. (China News Service/An Yuan)

A crested ibis, an endangered bird species once believed to be extinct in China, is released into the wild at Muchuan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 22, 2025. (China News Service/An Yuan)

Crested ibises are released into the wild at Muchuan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 22, 2025. (China News Service/An Yuan)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)