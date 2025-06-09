Highland Creatures: A snow leopard shares a Moment

(People's Daily App) 13:11, June 09, 2025

Known as the "king of the snow mountains," the snow leopard has a lively circle of highland friends. Today, it takes the spotlight as your personal guide, leading you on a journey across the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau to meet the creatures that share its high-altitude world.

