In pics: golden snub-nosed monkeys in Pingwu, China's Sichuan

Xinhua) 11:14, May 23, 2025

Golden snub-nosed monkeys are pictured in the Pingwu Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkey popular science education base in Pingwu County, Mianyang City of southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 21, 2025. Located within the Xiaohegou Nature Reserve, a provincial-level nature reserve in Sichuan Province, Pingwu Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkey popular science education base is home to over 40 Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkeys. According to the latest monitoring data of 2024, Xiaohegou Nature Reserve is the habitat of about 1,000 Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkeys. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

