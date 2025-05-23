In pics: golden snub-nosed monkeys in Pingwu, China's Sichuan
Golden snub-nosed monkeys are pictured in the Pingwu Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkey popular science education base in Pingwu County, Mianyang City of southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 21, 2025. Located within the Xiaohegou Nature Reserve, a provincial-level nature reserve in Sichuan Province, Pingwu Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkey popular science education base is home to over 40 Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkeys. According to the latest monitoring data of 2024, Xiaohegou Nature Reserve is the habitat of about 1,000 Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkeys. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
Photos
