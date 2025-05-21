Northbound migratory birds enter breeding season at reserve in NE China

Xinhua) 08:47, May 21, 2025

Oriental white storks are pictured at the Bachadao National Nature Reserve in Tongjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 19, 2025. Recently, northbound migratory birds have entered their breeding season at the reserve, a critical habitat and stopover site, where ongoing wetland restoration efforts have ensured food resources and habitats for these avian travelers. (Photo by Liu Wanping/Xinhua)

Swans are pictured at the Bachadao National Nature Reserve in Tongjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 19, 2025. Recently, northbound migratory birds have entered their breeding season at the reserve, a critical habitat and stopover site, where ongoing wetland restoration efforts have ensured food resources and habitats for these avian travelers. (Photo by Liu Wanping/Xinhua)

Staff members check an infrared camera at the Bachadao National Nature Reserve in Tongjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 19, 2025. Recently, northbound migratory birds have entered their breeding season at the reserve, a critical habitat and stopover site, where ongoing wetland restoration efforts have ensured food resources and habitats for these avian travelers. (Photo by Liu Wanping/Xinhua)

Staff members conduct regular field patrol at the Bachadao National Nature Reserve in Tongjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 19, 2025. Recently, northbound migratory birds have entered their breeding season at the reserve, a critical habitat and stopover site, where ongoing wetland restoration efforts have ensured food resources and habitats for these avian travelers. (Photo by Liu Wanping/Xinhua)

