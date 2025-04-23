Snow leopard seen in Gerze County of Ngari Prefecture, China's Xizang
A drone photo taken on April 18, 2025 shows a snow leopard in Gerze County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region Known as the "king of the snow mountains," the snow leopard is under first-class national protection in China, and is listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. (Photo by Sonam Rinchen/Xinhua)
A snow leopard is pictured in Gerze County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 18, 2025. Known as the "king of the snow mountains," the snow leopard is under first-class national protection in China, and is listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. (Photo by Sonam Rinchen/Xinhua)
