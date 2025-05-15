New gecko species discovered in south China

Xinhua) 16:49, May 15, 2025

HAIKOU, May 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese researchers have discovered a new species of gecko in the National Park of Hainan Tropical Rainforest, underlining the rich biodiversity of the island province's protected ecosystems.

The dark green gecko was found during a field expedition in October 2024 in the Bawangling section of the national park, the Hainan provincial forestry department said on Thursday.

Subsequent phylogenetic analysis, along with genetic and morphological comparisons, confirmed that it is distinct from all previously known gecko species, the department noted.

The newly identified gecko is characterized by warty scales along its back and tail, smooth limbs, and webbing between its toes. Adult males typically measure around 16 centimeters in length and weigh approximately 9 grams, while females are slightly smaller.

Details of the study were recently published in the international journal Zootaxa.

"The discovery adds to our understanding of gecko evolution and highlights the ecological significance of Hainan's rainforest," said Zhou Runbang, a local forestry official involved in the discovery. "It also reflects the progress of China's national park-based nature reserve system."

In 2021, China established its first batch of national parks, spanning a protected land area of 230,000 square km. These parks, including the National Park of Hainan Tropical Rainforest, are home to nearly 30 percent of the country's key terrestrial wildlife species.

