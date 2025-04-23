Rare golden monkey's life at China world natural heritage site
A Guizhou snub-nosed monkey is seen in a Guizhou snub-nosed monkey research center of Mount Fanjing National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)
GUIYANG, April 22, 2025 (Xinhua) -- The rare Guizhou snub-nosed monkey, or Guizhou golden monkey, exclusively nestled within the expanse of Mount Fanjing, a UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site, is under top-level protection in China and is listed as a "critically endangered" species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
Among the three species of golden snub-nosed monkeys endemic to China, the Guizhou snub-nosed monkey is the one with the smallest population, the narrowest habitat and the least ecological information.
At present, there are nine captive Guizhou snub-nosed monkeys at the Guizhou snub-nosed monkey research center of Mount Fanjing National Nature Reserve, according to data from the reserve administration.
A Guizhou snub-nosed monkey is seen in a Guizhou snub-nosed monkey research center of Mount Fanjing National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
A Guizhou snub-nosed monkey is seen in a Guizhou snub-nosed monkey research center of Mount Fanjing National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)
A keeper interacts with a Guizhou snub-nosed monkey in a Guizhou snub-nosed monkey research center of Mount Fanjing National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
A keeper interacts with a Guizhou snub-nosed monkey in a Guizhou snub-nosed monkey research center of Mount Fanjing National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
A Guizhou snub-nosed monkey is seen in a Guizhou snub-nosed monkey research center of Mount Fanjing National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
A Guizhou snub-nosed monkey is seen in a Guizhou snub-nosed monkey research center of Mount Fanjing National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)
A keeper interacts with a Guizhou snub-nosed monkey in a Guizhou snub-nosed monkey research center of Mount Fanjing National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)
A keeper interacts with a Guizhou snub-nosed monkey in a Guizhou snub-nosed monkey research center of Mount Fanjing National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
A keeper interacts with a Guizhou snub-nosed monkey in a Guizhou snub-nosed monkey research center of Mount Fanjing National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)
A Guizhou snub-nosed monkey is seen in a Guizhou snub-nosed monkey research center of Mount Fanjing National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)
A drone photo taken on Dec. 27, 2024 shows Guizhou snub-nosed monkeys in Mount Fanjing National Nature Reserve of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Li He/Xinhua)
A keeper interacts with a Guizhou snub-nosed monkey in a Guizhou snub-nosed monkey research center of Mount Fanjing National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
Photos
