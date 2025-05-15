Captive-bred red-crowned cranes in China's Heilongjiang enter breeding season

Xinhua) 16:15, May 15, 2025

A red-crowned crane chick is accompanied by an adult bird at Zhalong National Nature Reserve in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 14, 2025. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)

Captive-bred red-crowned cranes at Zhalong National Nature Reserve in Qiqihar have recently entered their breeding season, with many crane couples welcoming new offspring.

With a total area of 2,100 square kilometers, the reserve is dubbed "home of red-crowned cranes" in China, and serves as the world's largest red-crowned crane habitat and largest captive-bred red-crowned crane rewilding base.

Red-crowned crane chicks have fun next to an adult bird at Zhalong National Nature Reserve in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 14, 2025. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)

A red-crowned crane family is seen at Zhalong National Nature Reserve in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 14, 2025. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)

A red-crowned crane chick is accompanied by an adult bird at Zhalong National Nature Reserve in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 14, 2025. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)

A red-crowned crane chick is carried by an adult bird on the back at Zhalong National Nature Reserve in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 14, 2025. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)

A red-crowned crane family is seen at Zhalong National Nature Reserve in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 14, 2025. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)

