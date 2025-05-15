Captive-bred red-crowned cranes in China's Heilongjiang enter breeding season
A red-crowned crane chick is accompanied by an adult bird at Zhalong National Nature Reserve in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 14, 2025. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)
Captive-bred red-crowned cranes at Zhalong National Nature Reserve in Qiqihar have recently entered their breeding season, with many crane couples welcoming new offspring.
With a total area of 2,100 square kilometers, the reserve is dubbed "home of red-crowned cranes" in China, and serves as the world's largest red-crowned crane habitat and largest captive-bred red-crowned crane rewilding base.
Red-crowned crane chicks have fun next to an adult bird at Zhalong National Nature Reserve in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 14, 2025. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)
A red-crowned crane family is seen at Zhalong National Nature Reserve in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 14, 2025. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)
A red-crowned crane chick is accompanied by an adult bird at Zhalong National Nature Reserve in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 14, 2025. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)
A red-crowned crane chick is carried by an adult bird on the back at Zhalong National Nature Reserve in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 14, 2025. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)
A red-crowned crane family is seen at Zhalong National Nature Reserve in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 14, 2025. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)
