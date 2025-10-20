Rare bonding moment as tiger cubs sleep alongside caretaker
(People's Daily App) 16:19, October 20, 2025
At the Siberian Tiger Park in Harbin, Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, a heartwarming scene recently unfolded when three tiger cubs were found cuddled up and fast asleep with their caretaker. The adorable sight of these young predators resting so peacefully and trusting humans created a truly tender moment.
(Video source: Douyin account Iamnotffan; Edited by Jiang Menglu)
