Clued-in | 'Debt trap' narrative falls flat as China-Africa cooperation bears fruit

Some Western media and think tanks have recently labeled China a "net extractor" in Africa, attempting to discredit China-Africa cooperation and mislead global public opinion. They claim China has shifted from a supportive funding partner to a creditor seeking to trigger African debt crises. Such remarks rely on one-sided data, focusing merely on loan repayments while ignoring the full picture of bilateral cooperation.

China-Africa cooperation goes far beyond simple financing. It covers infrastructure building, industrial investment, technology transfer and trade facilitation. Rather than taking advantage of Africa's debt challenges, China's cooperation yields concrete development outcomes, fuels local economic growth and unlocks long-term sustainable development potential. The value of partnership cannot be measured by financial figures alone; it lies in improved livelihoods, enhanced industrial strength and expanded mutually beneficial economic links.

Allegations that China has turned from loan provider to an exploitative debt collector are highly biased. Critics narrowly focus on capital flow and sovereign debt repayment, neglecting direct investment, project contracting and trade financing. Regular debt settlement cycles are misread as resource extraction rather than recognized as normal international financial practice.

Official statistics fully demonstrate China's sincere commitment to African development. China's direct investment stock in Africa surpassed $40 billion in 2023, with annual non-financial investment averaging above $3 billion from 2020 to 2024. These figures reflect China's steady devotion to Africa's infrastructure, industry and economy, rather than centering merely on lending.

As an African, I have witnessed the tangible benefits of this win-win cooperation in the daily lives of ordinary people. China has funded landmark transport projects, including Ethiopia's Addis Ababa-Djibouti Railway and Kenya's Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway, greatly cutting travel costs, lifting freight efficiency and boosting regional trade and industrial connectivity. Djibouti's Doraleh Container Terminal and industrial parks across Ethiopia, Kenya and Nigeria have grown into vibrant economic hubs, creating jobs and driving local industrial progress.

Human resource development constitutes another vital part of bilateral exchanges. China offers long-term scholarship opportunities for African students, who gain professional expertise and return home to contribute to national development. This model differs sharply from Western practices that trigger brain drain and draw skilled professionals away from Africa. Luban Workshops also deliver practical vocational training, building local independent capacity and reducing external reliance.

Trade cooperation maintains robust momentum. China has ranked as Africa's largest trading partner for 16 consecutive years. Starting from May 2026, China is enforcing a zero-tariff policy on goods exported from the 53 African countries that have established diplomatic relations with Beijing. China provides broad market access, shares advanced technologies and delivers stable investment, pursuing all-round cooperation on an equal footing and free of political strings.

In stark contrast, Western countries frequently fail to honor their aid pledges to Africa. Summit commitments on assistance, debt relief and climate finance often go unfulfilled. Worse still, Western aid commonly comes with strings attached. Unilaterally imposed governance conditions undermine African sovereignty and subordinate local development priorities to external demands.

It should be noted that China's loans to Africa between 2013 and 2018 have entered their scheduled repayment periods, in line with the standard rules of international development finance. Principal and interest repayment is a conventional part of sustainable project funding. Treating it as resource extraction ignores standard international lending practices.

Western public opinion often confuses debt repayment with exploitation and presents distorted facts. In fact, China consistently prioritizes sustainable financing, risk control and rigorous project assessment, aiming to bolster African development rather than impose excessive financial burden.

African governments actively participate in negotiating loans and approving projects, exercising real agency in shaping their development trajectories. Many African voices highlight tangible benefits from these partnerships, including improved infrastructure, industrial capacity and employment opportunities. This perspective underscores that China-Africa cooperation is a collaborative process, not a one-sided extraction of resources.

Ultimately, China-Africa cooperation is a solid long-term partnership driving African industrial upgrading, modernization and sustainable development. Remarkable progress in infrastructure construction, market expansion and talent development proves its genuine value. Western media should abandon biased and simplistic narratives and recognize this exemplary South-South cooperation for what it is — a model of shared prosperity and mutual benefit.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)