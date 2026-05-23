China eyes agreements on economic partnership for shared development with African countries

Xinhua) 09:18, May 23, 2026

BEIJING, May 22 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to sign agreements on economic partnership for shared development with African countries and build institutional safeguards on economic cooperation to ensure the sustained and effective implementation of the zero-tariff treatment, foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Friday.

Guo made the remarks at a regular press briefing when asked about the current implementation of China's zero-tariff treatment to 53 African countries that have diplomatic relations with China.

China is the first major economy to voluntarily extend zero-tariff treatment to all African countries that have diplomatic ties with China, Guo said, adding that at midnight on May 1, 24 tonnes of South African apples became the first batch of imports to China under the zero-tariff policy.

Since the implementation of the zero-tariff policy over 20 days ago, multiple shipments of goods from Africa have cleared customs at various ports and entered China smoothly, including avocados from Kenya, fresh citrus fruits from Egypt, gypsum from Morocco, bovine bone chips from Nigeria and wine and pharmaceutical raw materials from South Africa, according to the spokesperson.

He said the zero-tariff treatment has not only enriched the supplies in Chinese market and lowered the cost of trade between China and Africa, but it has also contributed substantially to the trust of African producers and sellers.

Guo added that the zero-tariff policy is not a standalone tax arrangement, but part of a broader package of coordinated supporting measures. China has upgraded the "green lanes" for import of African agricultural and food products to China, streamlined the quarantine clearance procedures and introduced facilitation measures such as tiered risk-based management.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liu Ning)