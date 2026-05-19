China voices hope for all African countries to fully leverage development opportunities

Xinhua) 21:21, May 19, 2026

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- China sincerely hopes all African countries will join the big family of China Africa cooperation and make full use of the opportunities brought by China's development, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said at a daily press briefing on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks when asked to comment on the reports about the positive progress in China Africa cooperation so far this year.

Guo noted under the framework of the Forum on China Africa Cooperation and the Belt and Road Initiative, China Africa cooperation across the board has been flourishing, giving a strong boost to industrialization and agricultural modernization in African countries and delivering tangible benefits to the African people.

On May 1 this year, China started extending zero-tariff treatment to 53 African countries having diplomatic relations with China across the board, opening its vast market wide open to Africa, said Guo.

China hopes all African countries will contribute to China-Africa friendship, and pursue common modernization, Guo added.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chaolan)