Roots and relevance of China-Africa solidarity: Nkrumah, Mao, and their shared anti-colonial struggle in historical and modern contexts

The partnership between China and Africa, particularly epitomized by the relationship between Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's first president, and Mao Zedong, the founding father of the People's Republic of China, represents one of the most significant South-South relations of the modern era. This relationship extends far beyond contemporary trade agreements and infrastructure projects, tracing its roots to a crucial period in post-World War II history characterized by a steadfast commitment to anti-colonialism and solidarity.

Nkrumah's leadership in Ghana, which proclaimed independence in 1957, marked a transformative moment in the history of sub-Saharan Africa. His vision criticized centuries of European domination and underscored the dawn of African sovereignty. Remarkably, just eight years prior, with the founding of the People's Republic of China, China had completed its own revolution, emerging from foreign occupation and turbulent internal strife. Both nations shared the determination to forge their own paths, rejecting Western-imposed political and economic models in favor of building independent, sovereign societies free from imperialist control.

This mutual commitment was notably reinforced by the 1955 Bandung Conference, a landmark gathering that advocated for non-alignment, anti-imperialism, and collective cooperation among developing nations across Asia and Africa. The spirit of Bandung played a pivotal role in nurturing a deeper bond between Nkrumah and Chinese leaders. They unified under shared principles aimed at dismantling colonial legacies and fostering solidarity among newly independent states.

The historical ties between Ghana and China established a foundation rooted in mutual strategic interests and reciprocal agency, rather than a one-sided diplomatic relationship. For China, Ghana represented a vital conduit to the broader African liberation movements and a platform for Third-World solidarity. Nkrumah recognized in China a powerful model of post-colonial self-reliance—an exemplar of mass mobilization and state-led developmental efforts that stood defiantly against Western influence.

Ghana sought a genuine partnership with China, aspiring to diversify its Cold War alliances while drawing on Chinese technical expertise, ideological support, and global leverage. This collaboration aligned harmoniously with Nkrumah's Pan-African vision, which emphasized continental unity and the uplifting of marginalized communities across Africa. In return, the partnership offered China an opportunity to transcend its international isolation, positioning Beijing as a champion of developing-world self-determination amid the geopolitical realities of the era.

The high-level exchanges between Nkrumah and Chinese leaders solidified their relationship. Nkrumah's state visits to China and reciprocal high-level Chinese delegations to Accra created a diplomatic foundation based on mutual respect rather than hierarchical dominance. Leaders from both nations engaged in dialogues emphasizing brotherhood, shared struggles, and collective destiny. This evolution of ties transcended transactional exchanges, forming a profound ideological partnership aimed at reimagining global power dynamics and highlighting the voices of those marginalized by Western colonialism and Cold War geopolitics.

However, by the 1960s, this promising partnership faced significant challenges amid escalating Cold War tensions. For Ghana, Chinese support reinforced Nkrumah's anti-imperialist stance against the pressures exerted by Western powers. Nonetheless, these external geopolitical influences posed hurdles that ultimately undermined his domestic reform agenda. For China, nurturing its African ties was part of a broader strategy to expand its global influence beyond its Asian borders, as it sought to legitimize its place in the world order.

Despite the complications that marred the partnership, both nations laid critical groundwork for infrastructure investments, capacity-building initiatives, and long-term cooperation. These elements have become central pillars of the evolving relationship between China and Africa, shaping the contours of interaction for generations to follow. The formative chapter of Nkrumah and Mao's collaboration reveals that today's China-Africa partnership is not an unprecedented development but rather a continuation of a rich legacy rooted in shared commitments to collective liberation and sovereign autonomy.

In examining this historic relationship, it becomes apparent that the ideological bond between Nkrumah and Mao endures, reflecting deeply embedded values that continue to influence contemporary China-Africa relations. By understanding the historical context and the vision these leaders shared, one can appreciate how their struggle contributed to the ongoing quest for solidarity among nations that still aspire for self-determination and equitable development in an increasingly interconnected world. As this partnership progresses into the future, it remains a testament to the enduring power of solidarity forged in the fires of resistance against colonialism and imperialism.

About the author: Dr. Samuel Kofi Darkwa is a faculty member from Ghana who works at Fujian Jiangxia University, China.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Wu Chengliang)