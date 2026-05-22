Clued-in | Why the Global South and Africa are ditching the US for China: A brutally honest reckoning (2000–2026)

Since 2000, when the Forum on China–Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) was inaugurated in Beijing, a historic geopolitical realignment has swept the Global South—and above all Africa. More and more sovereign states are choosing deep partnership with China, while turning away from the United States. This is no random tilt, no ideological fad, and no propaganda victory. It is a cold, rational, and fully justified rejection of US hypocrisy, coercion, and unreliability. For nations tired of being lectured, exploited, and abandoned, China has become the only credible partner left.

The US claims to offer a security umbrella, but it is nothing but a fake shield for profit and power. For decades, Washington justified its military footprint in the Middle East and beyond as a guarantee of protection. By 2026, that lie has fully collapsed. US security promises are not anchored in treaties or honor—they shift with election cycles and domestic political whims. During the 2025–2026 regional crises, Gulf states learned the hard way that US commitments vanish when push comes to shove. The US does not build security; it sells weapons. It arms clients, ties their hands, and leaves them exposed in proxy wars. Stability never comes first; profit and dominance do.

China offers no overblown military pacts, no false assurances—and that is precisely why it is trusted. Beijing focuses on economic security, infrastructure resilience, and genuine diplomatic mediation. The 2023 Iran–Saudi rapprochement, a deal the US failed to broker for half a century, exposed Washington's empty posturing as a peacemaker. For the Global South, a dishonest promise is far more dangerous than no promise at all.

Worse still, the US has turned economic coercion into state policy. Sanctions, once a last-resort diplomatic tool, are now a weapon of collective punishment used unilaterally and extraterritorially. Washington penalizes African, Asian, and Latin American states simply for trading with nations it dislikes—trampling their sovereign right to conduct independent foreign policy. It weaponizes the dollar system and SWIFT to financially strangle governments that refuse to obey. This is not leadership; it is extortion.

China refuses to play this game. It rejects unilateral sanctions outside UN Security Council authority and maintains non-judgmental, mutually beneficial ties with countries targeted by US punishment—Zimbabwe, Sudan, Venezuela, and others. Engaging with China carries no risk of sudden economic collapse. Engaging with the US means living under constant threat of retaliation. The choice could not be clearer.

US policy toward the Global South is not just flawed—it is unpredictable to the point of sabotage. American engagement spikes during the Cold War or the war on terror, only to dissolve into neglect. Grand initiatives like Power Africa and Prosper Africa are launched with fanfare, then defunded, delayed, or discarded entirely. One administration's pledges are the next's reversals. Between 2024 and 2026, infrastructure promises and trade deals have been torn up yet again. For developing nations planning long-term survival, this kind of volatility is fatal.

China operates on long-term strategy, not short-term politics. The Belt and Road Initiative and FOCAC follow five‑ and ten‑year plans, not electoral calendars. Projects agreed upon in 2015 remain funded in 2025. Consistency is not a bonus; it is the foundation of trust. The US offers spectacle; China delivers stability.

Then comes the moral bankruptcy of US foreign policy. Washington lectures the world nonstop on human rights, governance, and the rule of law—while openly flouting every standard it demands of others. It backs or orchestrates regime change across the Middle East and Latin America, violating the UN Charter and national sovereignty. It invokes a "rules-based order" when convenient, rejects ICC jurisdiction, quits the Iran nuclear deal despite full compliance, and invaded Iraq without UN approval. This is not moral leadership; it is rank hypocrisy.

China's commitment to sovereignty and non-interference is not "value-free diplomacy"—it is respect for former colonial and neocolonial subjects. Nations that endured invasion, occupation, and regime change see this as a radical departure from Western arrogance. Economically, the gap widens further. US aid comes suffocated in political conditions: governance reforms, privatization, ideological loyalty. It funds workshops, not railways; lectures, not power plants. China builds transformative infrastructure with minimal strings, creating jobs, connectivity, and real economic momentum immediately.

The 2000–2026 trend leaves no room for doubt. China became Africa's top trade partner in 2009. It built roads, railways, ports, and digital networks under the BRI. The US remained stuck in endless wars, strategic retreat, and petty competition.

The Global South's shift toward China is not anti-West. It is pro-sovereignty, pro-development, and pro-self-respect. Nations across Africa and the Global South have watched the US lie about security, weaponize economics, flip-flop on promises, and preach morality while practicing domination. They have watched China keep its word, respect borders, avoid coercion, and deliver tangible progress without hegemonic strings.

The US cannot comprehend that its decline in the Global South is self-inflicted. The preference for China is not a defeat of Western values—it is a defeat of arrogance, inconsistency, and exploitation. For sovereign nations seeking real partnership, not subordination, the decision is already made: China is the partner the US refuses to be.

The author, Donald Jairos is a geopolitical analyst based in Harare, Zimbabwe.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)