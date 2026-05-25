"Songs of the grasslands" heard in Portland

People's Daily Online) 13:18, May 25, 2026

An economic, cultural and tourism exchange event between Inner Mongolia, China and the U.S. state of Oregon was recently held in Portland.

On the sidelines of the event, the Inner Mongolia cultural delegation performed at Portland State University, filling the campus with beautiful folk melodies.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)