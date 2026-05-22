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China says firmly opposed to U.S. deployment of midrange missile systems in Asia
(Xinhua) 16:58, May 22, 2026
BEIJING, May 22 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes the deployment of midrange missile systems by the United States in Asian countries, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday, urging the United States and Japan to rectify their wrongdoings.
Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a daily press briefing. According to media reports, the U.S. military plans to deploy its Typhon midrange missile system in Japan between June and September for their joint military drills. After the exercises, the system will be moved to a U.S. military base in Japan.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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